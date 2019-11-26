Community Briefs
No Friday dinner at Shrine Club
ANDERSON — The Madison County Shrine Club will not have its regular Friday dinner this week as it will be closed the day after Thanksgiving.
Rangeline center welcomes walkers
ANDERSON — The Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road, will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 28, but will reopen on Friday for walkers from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Library closed for Thanksgiving
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., and the Lapel Branch Library, 610 Main St., will be closed Thursday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The main library will be open for regular operation hours starting at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
Chicken noodles dinner planned
ANDERSON — On Wednesday, Dec. 4, North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N, will host a chicken-and-noodle dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Annual Juried Art Show at Gallery 119
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society announces its seventh annual Juried Art Show to be held at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.
The show will begin with the First Friday event Dec. 6 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The judge for the event will be Beth Forst.
Awards will be given for first place, $300; second place, $200; third place, $100; and $50 for People’s Choice.
The show, open to the public, will continue through December during regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
