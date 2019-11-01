Community Briefs
George Smith plans Christmas show ANDERSON — The George Smith Traditional Christmas Show, produced and directed by Norma Smith, will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Performances will include Dr. Jamie Boe “the singing veterinarian” and daughter, Olivia Boe; The Next Step School of Dance featuring “The Tappers & Little Tappers,” Doctor Roberta Brooks, vocalist; Karen Roudebush, vocal and piano; and Kurt Stickradt “The Blind Pianist.”
General admission is $5. Buy tickets at the Paramount box office, Tuesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; or at George Smith’s Music Center, 2020 Raible Ave., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Smith will be playing the Grande Page Theatre Pipe Organ. Proceeds go for the upkeep of the Paramount Grande Page Organ.
Auxiliary selling poinsettias, wreathsANDERSON — Poinsettia and wreath orders are being taken by the Community Hospital Anderson Auxiliary through Nov. 5 at the Madison Boutique.
Poinsettias are $12 each (6.5-inch pot), Mixed green wreaths are $25 each (22 inches). Also available are mini door swag, Christmas cactus and cyclamen.
Payment must accompany order. Pickup date is Nov. 26 at the Fall Bake Sale on the Mezzanine at the hospital, 1515 N. Madison Ave.
Classes of 1959 meet for lunch
ANDERSON — Members of the Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights classes of 1959 will meet at noon Tuesday at the Anderson Grill, 2038 S. Scatterfield Road.
Information: Ann Shaffer, 765-274-1619 or Bob Jackson, 765-642-4049.
Bowling fundraiser for Alex toy drive
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Toy Drive annual bowling fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Norwood Bowl in Alexandria.
The fee for teams of four or five is $100; lane sponsors, $50.
Music, pizza and pop will be provided. There will be raffles, as well as 50/50 tickets.
New donations are being accepted for the raffle items.
Contact: Kurtis Swegman, 317-833-3407; or Terri Brenner, president, 765-623-1976 for sign-ups and information.
The Herald Bulletin
