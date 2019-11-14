Community Briefs
Suicide prevention training offered
ANDERSON — QPR (Question, Persuade and Refer) Training for Suicide Prevention will host an Over Lunch Training from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Community Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave.
The training is an educational program designed to teach the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to respond.
You may bring your lunch and eat while training. Light snacks will be provided.
There is no cost for the training. Call or email Kimberly Vermillion to register, at 765-400-3155 or KVermillion@JanePauleyCHC.org.
Salad luncheon at Bethesda Church
ANDERSON — Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church, 2124 Cedar St., will host its annual Salad Luncheon at 11 a.m. Saturday.
This year theme is “Walking In the Truth,” II John.
Speakers will be Evangelist Sandra Menifield, Deacon Dewey Barfield and Sister Bea Tate, of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Richmond.
Fill the Fork aids food pantry
ANDERSON — Sugar Fork Crossing is running a food drive called Fill the Fork now through Nov. 22.
Bring nonperishable food items to 1745 E. 67th St., to the designated area just inside the facility’s front doors.
Sugar Fork Crossing will be delivering the food collected to the food pantry at St. John’s Lutheran Church just in time for Thanksgiving.
Information: 765-233-9360.
Library to host local artisan fair
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will host a free local artisan fair from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday on the third floor of the library.
Local artisans, authors and other vendors will offer a variety of handmade goods, gifts, books and more available for purchase.
Information:
andersonlibrary.net/events or call 765-641-2456.
Second Brett Young show added
NASHVILLE — Due to popular demand, the new Brown County Music Center in Nashville has added a second show featuring country singer-songwriter and 2018 ACM Awards New Male Vocalist of the Year Brett Young on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are sold out for the show on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Tickets for the Feb. 9 show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.browncountymusiccenter.com, www.ticketmaster.com and the venue box office.
