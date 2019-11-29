Community Briefs
‘Christmas in Markleville’ Dec. 7
MARKLEVILLE — “Christmas in Markleville” will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the historic Hardy Building, 1 W. Main St.
Local vendors will be offering a variety of items including handmade soaps and salve, jewelry and crafts to Christmas cookies, gifts and more.
There will be a chili lunch (freewill offering). Santa will be there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for photo opportunity (bring your own camera).
Booths still available for $10 each. Free admission.
Information: Jan, 765-533-9012.
AHS 1965 class women to meet
ANDERSON — Women from the Anderson High School Class of 1965 are invited to meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bob Evans Restaurant, 5555 S. Scatterfield Road.
Because of allergies, do not wear fragrances.
AHS 1965 Ladies meet the first Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. The location changes; check your email, Facebook announcement, and The Herald Bulletin for announcements.
There will be no lunch on Jan. 1. Watch for announcements or call a classmate for the location of the Feb. 5, 2020, gathering.
Swap recipes for holiday leftovers
ANDERSON — The public is invited to the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., to attend a Leftover Recipe Swap from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Cardinal Room.
Attendees can submit their favorite recipe using holiday leftovers before the event and then pick out their new recipes during the event. Recipes can be submitted either via email at reference@andersonlibrary.net or in-person at the Information Services desk. Ages 18 and up.
Information:
andersonlibrary.net/events or call 765-641-2456.
Alzheimer’s group to meet Dec. 12
ANDERSON — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group will meet on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., at the Community Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave.
Neal Johnson, an insurance agent from Alexandria, will be the speaker. His topic will be “Living and caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s.”
Speaker and respite care are only available at the 2 p.m. session.
For respite care, call 765-203-2674.
Any caregiver with a loved one with dementia is welcome.
For additional information contact Lori Keith at lkeith@ecommunity.com.
Enamel class at Gallery 119
PENDLETON — Diane Burrell will teach an enamel class on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gallery 119.
Choose three enamel pendant or earrings to make just in time for Christmas.
Learn multiple techniques and experience fold formed textured copper enamel techniques. Learn sifting, graffito, underglaze and overgrave painting and metallic or silver leaf. Class fee is $55 and includes all materials except a chain.
Register for the class at Gallery 119, located at 119 W. State St., or phone 765-778-0986 during regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or online at pendletonartistssociety.org.
