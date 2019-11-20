Community Briefs
Community Briefs
Maplewood to store items
Editor’s Note: This brief, originally published Saturday, has been revised for clarification.
ANDERSON — Maplewood Cemetery management has announced that items left in the chapel were removed Nov. 15 and stored in the office to allow for cleaning and to improve the appearance of the chapel.
The exceptions were cameos and flowers in permanent bronze vases. All other items are stored at the office, where they can be picked up by owners until Feb. 19, 2020, when they will be discarded. Additional items placed in the chapel beginning Wednesday will immediately be removed and discarded.
For more information, contact the Maplewood office, 765-642-3714.
Madison Boutique open house
ANDERSON — Madison Boutique Holiday Open House will be held on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Madison Boutique is at Community Hospital Anderson, 1515 N. Madison Ave. The open house will be held at the hospital’s gift shop and on the mezzanine.
There will be door prizes, new products, festive music and refreshments.
Scots Class of 1966 to have lunch
ANDERSON — Highland High School Class of 1966 monthly luncheon will be on Thursday at noon, at Anderson Grill Restaurant, 2038 Scatterfield Road.
All classmates and friends are invited to attend.
Information: 765-610-8682.
New Horizons to mark anniversary
ANDERSON — New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St., will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Saturday with an open house at noon and an ice cream social at 1 p.m.
On Sunday, there will be a Thanksgiving dinner after the service.
Art Circle presents holiday exhibit
ANDERSON — The Art Circle of Alexandria presents The Gifts of Christmas Past: A Holiday Open House and Student Art Exhibit on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Alexandria Community Center, 315 Harrison St.
Come see a selection of vintage and antique toys and cards and view the artwork of local student artists. Like the “Ghosts of Christmas Past,” some classic gifts are making a comeback.
At the event, visitors can enter to win one of these new, vintage-style gifts or make a “retro” card of their own to take home or share.
Crossing School to host banquet
ANDERSON — The Crossing School of Business and Entrepreneurship (Anderson Campus) is having a banquet, “Awaken, Help Students Discover Their Full Potential.”
The event will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Ivy Tech Commons, 815 E. 60th St.
The event is free and include a meal, but making a reservation is needed. If you would like to attend the event, contact Alyssa Van Vactor, 574-265-3530 or by email avanvactor@crossingcec.com.
Information: crossingeducation.com.
Retired teachers to hold meeting
ANDERSON — The Madison County Retired Teachers Association will hold its Christmas meeting for the 2019-20 year on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Anderson Country Club.
Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. until noon. Following the plated meal luncheon ($15) and a short business meeting, entertainment will be Christmas music provided by The Pendletones from Pendleton Heights High School, directed by Erin Sprouse.
RSVP by Wednesday, Nov. 27, to Greg Kalisz at 765-649-7750 or gkalisz@acsc.net. Spouses and friends are welcome.
Attendees should bring their volunteer hours report for 2019 and canned goods or a monetary donation for an area food pantry.
Camper to be decked in lights
NEW CASTLE — The Walnut Ridge Family will be wrapping one of its campers with 23,000 Christmas lights to help celebrate its 23rd year in business.
The owners believe this to be the most Christmas lights ever put on a camper.
They will start wrapping at noon, Dec. 14, and plan to light the camper at dark.
Parking will be available in the parts and service lot, as well as the sales lot. Hot chocolate will be available.
Information:
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.