Liberty to host Veterans Day program
ANDERSON — Liberty Christian School will host its annual Veterans Day programs.
The middle school/high school program will be at 9 a.m. Thursday at 2323 Columbus Ave., and the elementary program will be at 1 p.m. Friday at 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
All military personnel, whether on active or reserve duty, and all veterans are invited to attend the programs. As veterans are recognized from all over the area, all in our community are also invited and welcome as our heroes are honored.
Information: 765-644-7773.
Humane Society plans craft show
CHESTERFIELD — The Madison County Humane Society’s 41st annual Christmas Craft & Hobby Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Millcreek Civic Center, 403 W. Main St.
Visit with available shelter dogs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit with Santa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be baked goods, pottery, clothes, jewelry, candles, handmade goods, wood-crafted items, and more.
All proceeds will support the care and sheltering of homeless animals at the Madison County Humane Society.
Keystone Woods plans Cruise-In
ANDERSON — A Cruise-In at Keystone Woods Assisted Living will take place from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Thursday.
The facility is located at 2335 N. Madison Ave.
East Lynn event features pies
ANDERSON — East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St., will host its Holiday and Homemade Pie Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
Visitors are invited to enjoy a cup of hot cider and shop for the holidays. Homemade pies will be for sale as well.
Rangeline offers painting class
ANDERSON — A painting class will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Rangeline Community Center, 1405 Rangeline Road.
Cost is $20 for members and $30 for non-members.
Memberships will be available that night for $10; participants can receive discounts on several events throughout the year.
The class is designed for beginners and expert painters. All materials will be provided. There is a minimum of 10 and maximum of 30 for the class. Seating is limited.
Snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase.
Tickets: Annette Farr, 765-215-4289.
Surviving the Holidays seminars offered
ANDERSON — Are you grieving or know someone who is? Surviving the Holidays seminars help participants prepare for the holidays and even discover hope for the future.
Surviving the Holiday events will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive.
To register or for more information about this national program, visit www.griefshare.org/holidays or call the church at 765-642-0216.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.