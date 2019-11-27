COMMUNITY BRIEFS
Senior Movie at Paramount Theatre
ANDERSON — The free Senior Movie will be Monday at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza. The film “Overcomer” will be showing, from the same group that brought “War Room & Courageous.”
Showtime is 10 a.m. and the doors open at 9:30 a.m. The first 100 people in attendance will receive a free popcorn and drink. There will be several prizes given away after the show from the event sponsors, a representative said in a press release.
This event is free to those 55 and older along with any accompanying friends and family.
Information: 765-730-2334.
Workshop offered to first-time buyersANDERSON — PathStone will hold an information session from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
Attendees will learn about the homebuyer resources including the city of Anderson’s financial assistance program where income eligible first-time buyers can obtain up to $7,500 in down payment and closing cost assistance.
To attend, call 765-274-4054 and ask for Brandon Lien, email blien@pathstone.org, or visit www.eventbrite.com/o/pathstone-corporation-3179175532.
Registration is required.
AHS Class of ’51 to meet Monday
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ‘51 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway.
All class members and guests are invited.
Information: John,
765-642-2316.
Spring Valley Guild to have pitch-in
PENDLETON — The Spring Valley Quilt Guild will have its annual Christmas pitch-in on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Mercer Barn on U.S. 36 near Pendleton.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Members who participated in the batik challenge are reminded to bring their finished project. All those interested in quilting are welcome to join.
There will also be a show and tell. There will be no meeting in January due to the New Year’s Day holiday.
The February meeting is scheduled Feb. 5 at the Pendleton Library.
