Community Briefs
Flynnville Train to perform Friday
ANDERSON — Middletown’s Flynnville Train will perform its annual Black Friday concert at 9 p.m. at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
The concert for those 18 and over is free and seats are first come, first served, in the Terrace Showroom.
Vermillion Place to have Santa Shoppe
ANDERSON — United Faith Housing’s fundraiser, “Santa Shoppe!” will be at Vermillion Place, 449 Main St., on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It was originally going to be held at the Harter House.
There will be vendors, concessions, a bake sale, door prizes, raffles and a free gift wrapping station.
“Rudy” will be there from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa and Mrs Claus will arrive at noon. Elsa of “Frozen” will be in attendance from noon to 1 p.m.
Information: Lisa,
765-642-7600.
Free dinner at Pit Stop
ANDERSON — A free Thanksgiving dinner will be served by Oza’s Pit Stop, 2326 Columbus Ave., on Thursday from noon to 4 p.m.
They are seeking food and monetary donations as well as needing volunteers.
To help, call 765-393-1366.
Turkey Trot set for Thursday
MUNCIE — The annual Turkey Trot hosted by Cardinal Greenways will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at 700 E. Wysor St.
The Turkey Trot is a classic Thanksgiving Day walk/run for participants of all ages. Beginning at 8 a.m., walkers and runners can choose a variety of routes marked along the Greenways. Refreshments will be served.
Participants are asked to donate a non-perishable food item.
Women’s League to
meet Wednesday
ANDERSON — The Women’s League will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the Anderson Museum of Art at 11 a.m.
This meeting will be a party in honor of Deborah Stapleton who is retiring at the end of the year. There will be a $10 gift exchange, refreshments and games. Women’s League is open to all women, and new members are welcome. The museum is at 32 W. 10th St.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.