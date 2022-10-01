Harvest Festival this weekend
FORTVILLE — Green Township Harvest Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Green Township Community Park, 10609 S. Ind. 13.
There will be more than 40 vendors and three food trucks, as well as a pumpkin patch and mums.
Admission is free.
Meridian Health to host Flu-Lapalooza
ANDERSON — Flu-Lapalooza ‘22 will take place on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 1 to 6 p.m. at many Meridian locations across Indiana.
Flu shots are free to those ages 6 months and older and available regardless of financial status. You do not need to be a current patient of Meridian to receive a shot.
After you receive your shot, enjoy fun Halloween activities including trunk or treat, costumes, and candy. Come as you are or dress up in a Halloween costume.
Participants can also enter to win a $50 grocery gift card.
Area locations providing flu shots include:
• Meridian Health Services, 1547 Ohio Ave., Anderson
• Meridian School Clinic-Compass Alternative School, 2010 Brentwood Drive, Anderson.
Lambert award nominations soughtANDERSON — The annual Lloyd Lambert Award will be presented at The Friends of The Christian Center Annual Banquet on Thursday, Nov. 3.
The goal of the award is to recognize a local hero who plays a significant role in serving the homeless population in Madison County.
Nominations for 2022 can be sent to LocalHero@myyahoo.com. All nominations must include the name and phone number of the person making the nomination as well as the nominee and why you believe they should be considered. A diverse committee of community members will select the winner.
All nominations must be submitted by Oct. 12. Questions can be sent to the same email address.
Air Force band to perform at Emens
MUNCIE — The Air Force Band of Flight will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Emens Auditorium, 1800 W. Riverside Ave., Muncie.
The 15-member organization is under the command of Col. Christopher Meeker.
There is no admission charge.
Breakfast served today at AMVETS
PENDLETON — The AMVETS Post 26, 939 S. Broadway, will host an all-you-can-eat buffet breakfast Saturday from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Cost is $10 per person.
The buffet breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, hash browns, French toast, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs or eggs to order, coffee, milk or juice.
The venue is a smoking establishment. No one under the age of 21 admitted.
Information: 765-778-7224.