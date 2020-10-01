Fine Dining raffle tickets on sale
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 is selling raffle tickets for The Art Of Fine Dining.
Raffle tickets are $10 each or 3 for $25. Drawing will be held at the First Friday Event on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. The winner will receive more than $500 worth of gift certificates from the following restaurants: The Bank, Texas Roadhouse, Anita’s Kitchen, Riviera Maya, Ruby Tuesdays, Applebees, Hacienda Vieja, Madison’s St8 Street Bistro, Catello’s, Moontown, Wolfe’s and Vera Mae’s.
Raffle tickets may be purchased at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St. in downtown Pendleton, or from PAS members. Proceeds from the raffle will go to PAS to help defray losses incurred during the pandemic. For more information, call Gallery 119 at 765-778-0986 during business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pizza night set in Anderson
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus located in the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St., will host a Francis’s Famous Pizza Night on Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m.
Dine-in or carry-out only. Sorry, whole pizzas only; no slices.
Information or carry-outs, call 765-274-5311.
Fall Festival slated for Saturday
ANDERSON — A Fall Festival will take place at Mitzy’s Morsels from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at 3205 W. 25th St.
Vaccination clinic for dogs will be available: 5 in one, $10; dewormer, $2; microchip, $8, and nail trims, $7. To qualify for vaccinations, you must be low income and show proof of government assistance and photo I.D.
There will be live music, food, vendors for shopping and Halloween costume contest for dogs. There will also be a spay/neuter voucher sale. Purchase one spay/neuter voucher for $25 and two for $40 if you’re on government assistance. Mitzy’s Morsels pays for the rabies vaccination.
JT Sifuentes will entertain at 1 p.m.; Mike Martin at 2 p.m.; and Tim King, at 3 p.m.
