Grief counselor at bereavement group
ANDERSON — Bethany’s Bereavement Support Ministry will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in the Fireside Room at Bethany Christian Church.
Connie Owens, a grief counselor from Alexandria, will be the guest speaker.
The church is at 1920 N. Rangeline Road.
Enter through the North Entrance, Door #7, across from Highland Middle School.
Aid may be offered for fixer-uppers
MUNCIE — PathStone will have an information session from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the CoLab/PathStone office.
Those attending will learn about the new Homebuyer Acquisition Rehab Program, which is for those interested in buying a fixer-upper home. Income-eligible first-time buyers can obtain up to $20,000 in assistance with downpayments, closing costs and housing rehab help.
Registration is required.
To attend, call 765-286-2162 and ask for Brandon Lien; email blien@pathstone.org; or go online tohttps://www.eventbrite.com/d/united-states--indiana/pathstone/.
The office is at 420 S. High St., Suite 101.
