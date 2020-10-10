Chicken, noodles on menu at church
CHESTERFIELD — A drive-thru chicken and noodle dinner will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St., Chesterfield.
The dinner will consist of homemade chicken and noodles and yeast rolls, mashed potatoes, green beans and dessert.
Cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children, 10 and under.
Legion plans chili dinner
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion will have a chili dinner with peanut butter sandwiches on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m.
Cost is $5 for the dinner, and dessert will be available for purchase (cookies, sugar cream or chocolate pie).
Come out and support Sweetheart Queen candidate Tosha Hudson Tomlinson.
Lions Club slates final 2020 fish fry
LAPEL — The Lapel Lions Club is going to hold one more drive-thru fish fry for the year on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the clubhouse located at 329 S. Main St., Lapel.
This will be the breaded and fried fish normally served at the club’s three-day fish fry.
Cost will be $8 for the meal, which includes two side dishes. Extra fish is available for an extra cost.
Second Harvest giving out food
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events.
• Thursday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
• Friday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m., old Kmart parking lot, 2811 E. Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
More information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit www.CureHunger.org.
Golf tournament set in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA — The first-ever Yule Open will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, at Yule Golf Club, Alexandria.
The event is for course betterment and the Fred Starr Memorial Golf Tournament.
Cost is $55 per player; registration begins at 8 a.m. Shotgun scramble starts at 9 a.m. Lunch will be provided at the turn.
Sponsorship opportunities include: memorial, $350/includes team; hole-in-one, $250/includes team; Eagle, $100; Birdie, $50.
Sign up at the pro shop. Participation is limited to 22 teams.
Information: Teri and Jamie Garner, 765-425-1632.
Shuffleboard tourneys planned
ANDERSON — The Anderson Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St., will begin hosting a shuffleboard tournament each Sunday, at 3 p.m.
Signups begin at 2 p.m. Blind draw. Tournaments begin on Sunday, Oct. 18.
The Herald Bulletin
