Bereavement support to meet
ANDERSON — Bethany Christian Church’s Bereavement Support Ministry will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, in the Fireside Room.
Jim Harless, of Bethany Christian Church, will be the speaker.
Enter through the north door (Door #7), across from Highland Middle School.
The church is at 1920 N. Rangeline Road, Anderson. For more information, call 765-643-5713.
Mounds State Park naturalist to speak
ANDERSON — The Friends of Mounds State Park will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, in the Nature Center.
Kelley Morgan, park naturalist, will be speak about “Cemetery Symbolism”.
The public is invited.
The park is at 4306 Mounds Road, Anderson.
October fish dinner will be this Friday
ANDERSON — Madison County 40&8 will host its monthly fish dinner Friday, Oct. 15.
Serving hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at 1600 Rangeline Road.
The menu will be Alaskan Pollock, coleslaw, escalloped potatoes and green beans.
Cost is $10, and carry-out is available.
