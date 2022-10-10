Card tournament at Anderson Legion
ANDERSON — American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave is holding a NO LIMIT Texas Hold’em Tournament every Thursday evening. Buy-in @ 6:30 to 7:30 P.M. $80 entry, 15k starting stack.
Second Harvest announces food distribution events
MADISON COUNTY — Tailgate distributions will be 10 a.m. Tuesday Oct. 18 at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood, and 10 a.m. Friday Oct. 21 in the old Kmart parking lot, 2811 W Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required. More information is available at CureHunger.org.