FRANKTON — Frankton First United Methodist Church, 109 S. Eighth St., will host a diaper pantry from 10 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
You must show I.D. Limit one per visit per month. You will receive disposal diapers and wipes (1 package of diapers per child).
The diaper pantry is at the same times on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month.
ANDERSON — A trio of Anderson University student films are coming to the big screen at local film festivals. Upcoming will the Hobnobben Film Festival in Fort Wayne running Oct. 15-17.
After being nominated for a student Emmy this past spring, and screened at Indy Shorts this summer, “Brown Sugar” has been selected to screen at the Victory International Film Festival and Hobnobben Film Festival. “Brown Sugar” will screen on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 5 p.m at Hobnobben. Oluwanifemi Adejumobi, Alphonso Blackwell III ’20, and Leo Marerro were the creators of this documentary.
“Death’s Client” was selected for both Victory and Hobnobben. The film is set to screen on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 8:45 p.m. at Hobnobben. Rebecca Gregg ’22 served as director, Roger Gibson ’22 as the writer, Jacey (Crawford) Williams ’21 as the producer, Connor Carr ’22 as the director of photography, and Sky Cramer ’23 as the editor. AU student Brady Day co-starred.
ANDERSON — Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive, will host a blood drive on Monday, Oct. 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years.
With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross asks donors of all blood types – especially type O − to make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible to ensure patients can receive the lifesaving transfusions they rely on. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
ANDERSON — The AHS Class of 1956 will hold its monthly luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at noon at 1925 Pub, Grandview Golf Course, Anderson.
All class members and guests are invited to attend.
ANDERSON — Anderson Township Community Center will host a Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 2828 Madison Ave., Anderson.
The event will be held inside in case of rain.
MUNCIE — Ball State’s University Libraries has established a non-sectarian Contemplation Space, in Bracken Library, that is designed for quiet personal contemplation, reflection, meditation, prayer, and relaxation.
There are a few guidelines regarding the use of this space. Anyone interested in spending time in the Contemplation Space may want to review these guidelines first. As a reminder, face masks are required to be worn while indoors on campus.
