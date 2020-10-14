Knights to host cornhole tourney
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St., are hosting a cornhole tournament on Saturday. Tournament is to benefit Gibault Children’s Services. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Entry Fee is $25 per team. Games begin at noon. Cash prizes for first, second and third place. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase. For more information, call 765-274-5311.
The Herald Bulletin
