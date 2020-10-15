Mountain oysters served Saturday
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion, Post 216, SAL is serving mountain oysters Saturday from 11 a.m. until sold out. Post 216 is located at 450 N. 10th St. Middletown.
The public is welcome. This event will be every third Saturday of the month through March 2021.
Chicken dinner Saturday at Lapel
LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion is hosting a chicken beef noodle dinner on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m., all you can eat for $8. Masks are required.
