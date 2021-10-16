AHS Class of ’52 to have lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1952 will hold its monthly luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 11:30 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 Scatterfield Road, Anderson.
All classmates and friends are welcome.
Henry GOP to host speech contest
NEW CASTLE — The Henry County Republican Club will host its 25th annual Speech Contest on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. at Henry County Republican Headquarters, 1325 Broad St., New Castle.
Students wanting to compete virtually may do so at the beginning of the contest.
Any student in grades 7-12 in public, private, or home schools who is a Henry County resident, is eligible to compete.
This year’s topic is: How was Afghanistan lost? The time limit is no longer than five minutes per speech. Time signals will be provided.
A panel of three out-of-county judges will preside, in order to prevent any potential conflicts of interest.
To register, contact Nate LaMar at 765-836-5401 or NateLaMar@cs.com with your name, grade, school, and phone number.
Registration deadline is Nov. 3.
Learn about Medicare fraud
ANDERSON — A free Lunch and Learn for senior adults is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Anderson Country Club, 602 Northshore Blvd.
Seniors are invited for a free lunch and an opportunity to learn how to better protect themselves against many forms of Medicare fraud.
Please RSVP as space is limited to the first 24 seniors that reserve a spot.
RSVP to 765-637-3112.
