Church women to sell vegetable soup
MIDDLETOWN — The Christian Women’s Fellowship of Sixth Street Christian Church, 146 N. Sixth St., will have quarts of homemade vegetable soup for sale Saturday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Other items to purchase are frozen homemade apple dumplings, Sechler’s pickles and dish cloths. Tickets may be purchased for a drawing for a homemade quilt.
To pre-order the soup, call the church office at 765-354-2171 by noon Oct. 22.
Frankton to test sewer system
FRANKTON — The town of Frankton, along with Commonwealth Engineering, will conduct smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents affected by this test will receive a flyer posted at their home or business. Anyone with questions can contact the town hall office at 765-754-7285 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
