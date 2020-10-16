LOGO19 Community Briefs.jpg

Church women to sell vegetable soup

MIDDLETOWN — The Christian Women’s Fellowship of Sixth Street Christian Church, 146 N. Sixth St., will have quarts of homemade vegetable soup for sale Saturday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Other items to purchase are frozen homemade apple dumplings, Sechler’s pickles and dish cloths. Tickets may be purchased for a drawing for a homemade quilt.

To pre-order the soup, call the church office at 765-354-2171 by noon Oct. 22.

Frankton to test sewer system

FRANKTON — The town of Frankton, along with Commonwealth Engineering, will conduct smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents affected by this test will receive a flyer posted at their home or business. Anyone with questions can contact the town hall office at 765-754-7285 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

