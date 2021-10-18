AHS Class of ‘67 to lunch Oct. 20
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1967 will host its next luncheon at noon Wednesday, Oct. 20, at The Edge restaurant on the Edgewood golf course in Edgewood.
All AHS 1967 classmates, spouses and friends are invited to attend.
History fans set for archaeology
ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society will have Cathy Draeger-Williams speak for its Oct. 25 membership meeting.
Her topic will be “Indiana Archaeology.”
The meeting will begin promptly at 7 p.m. in the Bowman Room at the Museum of Madison County History.
For everyone’s safety, if you have NOT received your COVID vaccines, do not attend. Also, face masks will be required.
The museum is at 11 W. 11th St., Anderson.
