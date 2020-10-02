County history museum reopens
ANDERSON — Effective Wednesday, Oct. 7, the Museum of Madison County History, operated by the Madison County Historical Society, will be open to the public, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, from 10 a.m.t o 3:30 p.m.
Appointments are no longer necessary. Some restrictions will continue: face masks must be worn, temperatures will be taken, and social distancing and frequent hand sanitizing will be encouraged. If you are feeling sick, stay home. Otherwise, come and see the state-of-the-art exhibit “WW II County Heroes and Home Front” and the new permanent display of “Native Americans of Madison County.”
Pendleton library hours restored
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Community Library is back open under normal operating hours.
Hours of operation will be: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.
COVID-19 guidelines will still be in effect. The staff will continue to wear masks and provide them to patrons who do not have them. They will keep checking out sanitized keyboards and mice to computer users. Acrylic shields, hand sanitizer, frequent cleaning, and of course, social distancing will still be our norm.
Some construction is still being finished up inside of the building, and some areas are still blocked off. New furniture will arrive in November.
There has been an addition of 11 new study and meeting spaces. So, if you need a change of scenery when teleworking or e-learning, visit one of the new study rooms.
Medicare changes to be discussed
ANDERSON — The Anderson Noon Exchange Club will hold an informational luncheon Tuesday, Oct. 6, featuring the topic of Medicare and all the recent changes to the program. Richard Pavelka will lead the program and answer your questions.
The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. at Edgewood Golf and Event Center. First time attendees are free. Returning guests and members pay the $15 luncheon fee.
To attend, make your reservation by Monday evening with Bonny Clark at 765-617-5912 or e-mail: bonnyclark2016@gmail.com. Tables and seating are socially distanced. Masks are requested while not eating.
Tribute Quartet concern canceled
MATTHEWS — Epworth United Methodist Church, Matthews, has had to cancel the Oct. 11 Tribute Quartet concert due to scheduling conflicts.
Ticket refund options are available on their website at www.matthewseumc.org.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.