Trunk or Treat today at Benchmark
ANDERSON — A Spooktacular Trunk or Treat will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Benchmark Family Services.
Benchmark is at 1750 E. 53rd St.
Frankton Legion has dinner, band
FRANKTON — Frankton American Legion will serve vegetable soup with a grilled cheese or peanut butter sandwich starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Dinner will be $6. Cheesecake or peach cobbler dessert is $3.
There will be bingo from 6 to 8 p.m.
The band Loose Cannon will play from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 30. Wear your costumes to the free event celebrating Halloween
The events are open to the public.
Open mic poetry to get a bit scary
ANDERSON — A pre-Halloween gathering of poets and poetry lovers, featuring the spirit of Edgar Allan Poe, will be Thursday, Oct 21, at A Town Center.
The free open mic poetry readings will start at 6:30 p.m. Poe, played by Elwood rare book dealer Patrick Kalahar, is set to appear at 7 p.m.
Poets are asked to bring their scariest poems to read, along with tamer ones. Costumes are encouraged but not necessary.
The event is sponsored by A Town Center and the Poetry Society of Indiana. Chesterfield poet David Allen will host the event.
The poets meet the third Thursday of each month. There is plenty of space for social distancing, and masks will be available at the door, 1206 Meridian St.
YMCA will host Fall Fun Fest
ANDERSON — The Anderson Family YMCA will host Fall Fun Fest from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22.
Costumes are welcome. There will be family games, parenting tips and resources, prizes, food, candy and gift cards.
The Y is at 28 E. 12th St.
Not-Too-Spooky events in PendletonPENDLETON — A Not-Too-Spooky Halloween Spooktacular will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Pendleton Community Library.
“Jimmy and the Monster Downstairs,” a Foz Puppet Halloween Story, will be at 1 p.m.
Other activities are open house style. Wear a costume to the library, 595 E. Water St.
Register online for story time at noon and puppet show at 1 p.m. at https://pendleton.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.
Lovers of history to meet Oct. 25
ANDERSON — Cathy Draeger-Williams will speak at the Madison County Historical Society’s Oct. 25 membership meeting.
The meeting will bea t 7 p.m. in the Bowman Room at the Museum of Madison County History, 11 W. 11th St.
For everyone’s safety, if you are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, do not plan to attend. Also, face masks will be required.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.