County Triad group is meeting today
ANDERSON — Madison County Triad’s October meeting will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.
Scott and Stephenie Mellinger will speak about health concerns in Madison County.
The meeting will be at the UAW Hall, 29th Street and Madison Avenue.
Events on schedule at Rangeline center
ANDERSON — These events will be at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
• Friday, Oct. 21. Open Mic Night, 7 to 9 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Register for the show by testing Tony Miles at 912-996-2649.
• Sunday, Oct. 23. {span}Intermediate painting class, 2 to 4 p.m. Cost is $30 per person. Make reservations by texting to 765-215-4289. Seating is limited.{/span}
• Saturday, Nov. 5. Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Get a vendor’s application by texting 765-215-4289.
• Saturday, Dec. 3. Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Get a vendor’s application by texting 765-215-4289.
All activities are open to the public.
Legion Post 127 has food pantry
ANDERSON — American Legion Post 127 will have a food pantry starting at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. It will continue while supplies last.
The Legion is at 4118 Columbus Ave.
Oct. 29 concert has Poet Voices
MATTHEWS — Epworth United Methodist Church will host the Poet Voices with special guest No Name Quartet in concert Saturday, Oct. 29.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with the concert starting at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 online in advance or at the door if available. Seating is limited.
To guarantee your seats, buy tickets in advance online at www.matthewseumc.org/pv or call/text 765-667-0842.
The church is at 105 W. Eighth St.
Speech contest set for grades 7-12
NEW CASTLE — The Henry County Republican Club will host its 26th annual Speech Contest at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.
Any county resident in grades 7-12 in a public, private or home school is eligible to compete. Any student of any political affiliation is welcome.
This year’s topic: Are we doing enough to help Ukraine?
There is no minimum time for a speech; each may not go longer than five minutes. Time signals will be provided. Three out-of-county judges will preside to prevent any potential conflicts-of-interest.
Students who want to compete virtually may do so at the beginning of the contest.
Awards will be:
Champion: $100; runner-up: $75; third place, $50.
All competitors will also receive a free one-year associate (nonvoting) membership in the Henry County Republican Club.
To register, contact Nate LaMar at 765-836-5401 or NateLaMar@cs.com with your name, grade, school and phone number.
Registration deadline is Nov. 2. The in-person part of the contest will be at the Henry County Republican Headquarters, 1325 Broad St.
