Ham, beans dinner at Frankton Legion
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion will host a ham-and-bean dinner on Wednesday beginning at 5:30 p.m. (until they run out).
Cost is $6 (cash only) and will also include fried potatoes and cornbread.
The dinner is open to the public; carryout meals are also available. Information: 765-754-3311.
Shuffleboard tourneys at Legion
ANDERSON — American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., has a shuffleboard tournament every Thursday. It is a blind draw for partners and starts at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Memorial walk set for Sunday
ANDERSON — The second memorial walk in honor of Alexis Wasson and her unborn twins will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in Shadyside Park. Participants will meet at the parking lot near the baseball field. Information: 765-608-8058.
