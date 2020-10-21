LOGO19 Community Briefs.jpg

Ham, beans dinner at Frankton Legion

FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion will host a ham-and-bean dinner on Wednesday beginning at 5:30 p.m. (until they run out).

Cost is $6 (cash only) and will also include fried potatoes and cornbread.

The dinner is open to the public; carryout meals are also available. Information: 765-754-3311.

Shuffleboard tourneys at Legion

ANDERSON — American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., has a shuffleboard tournament every Thursday. It is a blind draw for partners and starts at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Memorial walk set for Sunday

ANDERSON — The second memorial walk in honor of Alexis Wasson and her unborn twins will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in Shadyside Park. Participants will meet at the parking lot near the baseball field. Information: 765-608-8058.

The Herald Bulletin