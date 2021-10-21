Trunk or Treat set for tonight
PENDLETON — Rosenthal Othodontics will have a trunk or treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.
The practice is at 6535 S. Ind. 67.
Dance with DJ will be tonight
CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield American Legion Post 408 will host a dance with DJ Jerry Wilmont on Thursday, Oct. 21.
Dancing begins at 6 p.m.; admission is $3. Chicken wings will be available for 50 cents each.
The public is invited to the post, 5100 Mounds Road.
For more information, call Darrell Baylor at 765-644-7177.
Clothing giveaway Saturday at church
ANDERSON — A free clothing giveaway will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Columbus Avenue Church of Christ.
The public is invited to the annual event, which includes men’s, women’s, baby and teen clothing. Lots of winter coats and household items will be available.
The church is at 4620 Columbus Ave.
Park’s Boo Bash to be this Saturday
PENDLETON — Falls Park Boo Bash will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, in the Falls Park North 40.
Cost is $8 to $10, payable in cash only.
The park is at 646 N. Pendleton Ave.
Trunk N’Treat set at church Oct. 29
ANDERSON — North Anderson Wesleyan Church will host its Trunk N’Treat from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
The church is at 1547 E. 240N.
Trunk or Treat will be on Oct. 29
ANDERSON — Healing Hands Home Health will host its annual Trunk Or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
Healing Hands is at 216 E. Ninth St.
Legion will host Trunk or Treat
ANDERSON — The American Legion Post 127 will host a Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. or while treats last. The Legion’s at 4118 Columbus Ave
Rangeline sets upcoming events
ANDERSON — Upcoming events at Rangeline Community Center include:
• Sunday, Oct. 31, Holiday Market Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; October Fest Dinner, 2 to 5 p.m. Cost is $10.
• Saturday, Nov. 13: Holiday Craft Fair open to the public, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; spaghetti dinner, 2 to 5 p.m. Cost is $10 for dinner.
• Sunday, Dec. 12: Hobby and Craft Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; soup/sandwich dinner from 2 to 5 p.m. Cost is $10.
The center is at 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
UAW 662 retirees will eat and meet
ANDERSON — The United Auto Workers Local 662 Retiree Chapter will have lunch at noon and its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Nov. 3.
If you are coming for lunch, contact Denny Cheshier at 620-6371 for tickets.
The gathering will be at the UAW Union Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
