Fall concert by Community Band
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Community Band will present a fall concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Alexandria’s First Baptist Church Family Life Center.
Be sure to wear your mask; the folding chairs will be spaced apart, or bring your own.
The concert is free, but donations will be accepted.
Minnick to give sculpture program
ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art Women’s League will host its monthly meeting at the museum, 32 W 10th St., on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. The October meeting program is “Sculpture,” presented by Joyce Minnick.
AMOA Women’s League meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of the month. The group is open to all women who are interested in supporting the group’s mission of increasing the effectiveness of the Anderson Museum of Art as a cultural center. Annual dues to be a member of the group are $20.
To learn more about the group visit https://andersonart.org/womens-league/.
Fall cleanup at area cemetery
MECHANICSBURG — The Mechanicsburg Cemetery Board announced its final fall cleanup will begin after Nov. 2 as time and weather allows. All spring, summer, faded flower arrangements and decorations will be removed for the upcoming holiday season.
Families that wish to save their decorations must remove them before cleanup begins.
The Edge hosts Holiday Expo
ANDERSON — Holiday Expo 2020 will be held on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the banquet room at The Edge, 519 Golf Club Road.
There will be a wide range of booths set up, including Scentsy, Pampered Chef, Tupperware, handcrafted pieces, art, glitter tumblers, Color Street, body scrubs, purses, head wraps, hats, wreaths, Cutees-jars, personal protection items, Norwex, masks and more.
Sing karaoke for cancer awareness
ANDERSON — The Flyer, 1808 Applewood Center Drive, will host Karaoke for a Cause on Saturday from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
This month the venue is raising money for Breast Cancer Awareness. Bring your voice, a bunch of friends, and some cash to donate.
Halloween events planned Saturday
ANDERSON — Halloween Fest Day will be held Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at 19th and Hendricks streets hosted by the Community Squad and the Indiana Ravens.
Activities will include: 100 Pumpkin Giveaway (first come first serve, child must be present); Trunk or Treat; food, games, bounce houses, hay rides and music. A movie will be shown afterward. Bring chairs and blankets.
