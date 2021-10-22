Family resource site
opening for county
ANDERSON — A family fun event will open the new Strengthening Indiana Families’ Family Resource Center on Friday, Oct. 22, at the Anderson Branch YMCA.
The center team will host monthly family fun events and provide various resources for Madison County parents and children, including children’s events, nutrition and financial literacy classes, parent cafés and more.
The first event, Fall Fun Fest, is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. today. It’s free and open to all county families. The event will include family games, prizes, food, candy, Aldi gift cards and parenting information and resources.
The Y is at 28 W. 12th St.
Monthly free food will be Saturday
ANDERSON — The Christian Center Rescue Ministry partners will have a monthly food distribution from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Compass Alternative School, 2010 Brentwood Drive.
Information: www.feedyourneighbor.com or go to The Christian Center Facebook page.
Legion will have a Trunk or Treat
ANDERSON — The American Legion Post 127 will host a Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. or while treats last. The Legion’s at 4118 Columbus Ave
CATS to host its Trunk or Treat
ANDERSON — Anderson Transit System will host its annual Trunk or Treat School Bus Style from 6:15 p.m. until the candy is gone on Friday, Oct. 29.
It will be at the former North Side Middle School, corner of Cross Street and Indiana Avenue.
Harvest Festival set for Fortville
FORTVILLE — Green Township Harvest Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, and Sunday, Oct. 24, at the former American Legion Park, 10609 S. Ind. 13, Fortville.
There will be booths, food, shopping and music.
Booth fees and donations go to building a playground.
Marching band plays at Ball State
MUNCIE — The Ball State Pride of Mid-America Marching Band will present a showcase performance to include two halftime shows, pregame show, section features and a guest performance featuring students from this year’s State Fair Band Day champions, Muncie Central High School.
The event will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Scheumann Stadium on the university’s campus.
Tickets are $7.25-$11.50.
