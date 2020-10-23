Drive-in movie night on Saturday
ANDERSON — Ivy Tech Community College, 815 E. 60th St., will host a drive-In movie night on Saturday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Shown will be Disney’s “Hocus Pocus.” Food trucks will be available for concessions. Only one ticket (via Eventbrite) needed per car and there is no charge to attend.
Free help with insurance questions
ANDERSON — United Way of Madison County is hosting four Q&A events to help answer individual questions about the Healthy Indiana Plan (HIP), the Marketplace, eligibility, enrollment and costs. These events are free of charge.
Individuals have the opportunity to speak one-to-one with United Way’s licensed insurance navigator to get insight and guidance on enrollment and their insurance options.
Events will be held:
• Thursday, Nov. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Excel Center, 630 Nichol Ave., Anderson.
• Friday, Nov. 13, noon to 2 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., Anderson.
• Friday, Nov. 13, 4 to 6 p.m., South Meridian Church of God, 2402 Meridian St., Anderson.
• Friday, Nov. 19, noon to 2 p.m., Alexandria Community Center, 315 S. Harrison St., Alexandria.
Plan ahead to tour History Center
ANDERSON — With the steady increase in the number of local COVID-19 cases, the Madison County History Center will be returning to a “locked door and call for a tour” status.
Someone will be at the Center on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
If you’d like to schedule a tour or have other business to take care, call for an appointment. Those coming into the Center will be required to wear a mask and have their temperature taken.
The door will be locked, but knock on the door to gain entry or stand outside and call on your cellphone. Either way will get you in, according to a press release.
Information: 765-683-0052.
Saturday breakfast at Lapel Eagles
LAPEL — The Lapel Eagles Aerie 4323, 110 E. Ninth St., will host a breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The menu includes pancakes, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, coffee, milk and juice.
No Trunk or Treat at Wesley Church
ANDERSON — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wesley Free United Methodist Church will not host its annual Trunk or Treat.
