String quartet to perform at AU
ANDERSON — This Sunday, Oct. 24 at 2:30 p.m., the Castleton String Quartet will be performing live in the York Performance Hall.
AU faculty Amy Kniffen, viola, and Stephen Hawkey, cello, will be joined by fellow Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra members Peter Vickery, violin, and Melissa Deal, violinist, for a performance.
They will be playing classical pieces from Mozart and Mendelssohn, but they’ll add a touch of whimsy to the program with “I’m in the Milk and the Milk’s in Me,” by Frank Felice.
The direct link for Sunday’s Castleton String Quartet Recital is https://youtu.be/rX9icdnNOS4
Cross Roads UMC hosts holiday meal
ANDERSON — Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 2000 Scatterfield Road, will host its annual Lawson/Wellman Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 23 from 2 to 6 p.m.
Information: 765-642-8061.
