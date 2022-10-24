Legion to serve up salmon pattie dinners
FRANKTON — On Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5:30 to ??? the Frankton American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., Frankton, will be serving a salmon patty dinner.
Dinners will be served with cream peas and macaroni and cheese for $8.00; extra salmon patty, add $2.
Desserts (cheese cake or peach cobbler) will be available for $3.
Bingo will run from 6 to 8 p.m.
Open to the public and carry-outs available by calling 765-754-3311.
Anderson Legion to host trunk-or-treat
ANDERSON — The American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson, will host a Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. while supplies last.