New store opening planned in Alex
ALEXANDRIA — The McCurry’Osity Shop, 224 N. Harrison St., will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon Saturday.
Social distancing protocol will be practiced as well as masks required.
Scout conducting supply drive
DALEVILLE — Ryan House’s Eagle Leadership Project is a Daleville Elementary School Supply Drive. He is a member of the Daleville Boy Scout Troop 74.
Items needed include ear buds, folders, backpacks, poster board, markers, double sided tape, hand sanitizer, quart baggies with zippers, dry erase markers, glue sticks, erasers, disinfecting wipes, hula hoops, stickers, Play-Doh, new or gently used age appropriate books, gender neutral sweatpants, crayons, colored pencils, colored copy papers and notebooks.
Drop boxes are at Sam Pierce Chevrolet, Ind. 67, Daleville; and Dairy Queen, Ind. 32, Chesterfield until Oct. 30.
On Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., items may be dropped off at the Daleville Elementary School parking lot.
House will also be accepting monetary donations to buy supplies.
Second Harvest sets tailgate events
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank of ECI announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events.
• Delaware County, Thursday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
• Madison County, Friday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m., old Kmart parking lot, 2811 E. Nichol Ave.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
