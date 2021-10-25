Church to serve up chicken, noodles
ANDERSON — North Anderson Wesleyan Church will have a chicken-and-noodle dinner Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Serving hours will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The church is at 1947 E. 240N.
Fundraiser for kin of Governor Davis
MUNCIE — A memorial service and fundraiser for Indiana’s blues legend Governor Davis will be from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Sight and Sound Music Center.
Davis was a 1977 graduate of Ball State University. He died earlier this month from COVID-19. A Go Fund Me page has been set up in his name to help with expenses.
Those performing will be the Junkyard Dogs, The Remedy, Blue 32, Cook & Belle, Upside Down and the Governor Davis Band with guests.
Entry will be a donation. A silent auction will be held for guitars and other music gear. The music center is at 341 W. Williamsburg Road
All proceeds will go to Governor Davis’ family.
A Celebration of Life Blues Jam in his honor will be Wednesday, Oct. 27, at The Slippery Noodle in Indianapolis.
Youth career day at church Nov. 13
ANDERSON — New Purpose Ministries wll host a Career Day from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
The event is for students in grades 6-12. They can learn about careers they’re interested in — Army, barber, beautician, construction, culinary, education, firefighting, law, medical, photography, welding and much more.
There will be activities with hands-on learning.
Lunch will be provided. There will be door prizes and more.
To register, call 765-393-2620 or visit www.newpurpose.info. Pre-register to be entered into a gift giveaway. You may also register at the door.
The church is at 2200 W. 22nd St.
