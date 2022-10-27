Halloween for kids at Frankton Legion
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion, Post 469, will have its Halloween kids party from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Come dressed up. There will be candy and games.
The adult party will feature The Mob Band performing from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Both parties are open to the public and being hosted by the Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion.
The Legion’s at 116 N. Washington St.
1959 grads’ lunch set for next week
ANDERSON — All 1959 class members of Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights high schools will meet for their monthly class lunch at noon Tuesday, Nov. 1.
All grads of AHS, HHS and MHHS and local county-area schools are welcome.
Lunch will be at the Anderson Grill, 2038 S. Scatterfield Road.
Leave a message and information with Ann (Gellinger) Shaffer at 765-274-1619.
Red Hat group to have Fall Fling
ANDERSON — The Saidah Court of the Red Hat Society will host a Fall Fling at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21.
Ladies are asked to meet at the Westvale Park Shelter House in full regalia.
Westvale Park is at 2219 Fulton St.
For questions, call Queen Janet Pettiford at 765-622-0821.
