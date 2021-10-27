Learn oil painting on Masonite board
PENDLETON — Join Katie Burke in learning to paint an Italian villa on a provided 11x-by-4 Masonite board from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.. There will be a lunch break.
Cost is $55 with all supplies provided, $45 if you use your own supplies. The class will be at The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 , located at 119 W. State St. downtown.
You may register for the class at Gallery 119 or by calling 765-778-0986 during regular business hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Online registrations may be made at http://www.pasgallery.org/event.
Legion has Euchre every Tuesday now
CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield American Legion Post 408 will now have Euchre games each Tuesday.
Games begin at 3:30 p.m. and are open to the public.
For more information, call Darrell Baylor at 765-644-7177.
AHS Class of ‘63 ladies set lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1965 Ladies will have its next luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Blaze Brew Pub (formerly Shout’s), 1920 E. 53rd St
The group meets the first Wednesday of each month at different locations.
‘59 area classes gather for lunch
ANDERSON — The 1959 class members of Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights will meet at noon Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the Anderson Grill, 2038 S. Scatterfield Road, Anderson.
All graduates of all three schools and local county-area schools are welcome to attend.
For more information, call Ann (Gellinger) Shaffer at 765-274-1619.
