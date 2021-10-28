Back to the Future Trunk or Treat
ANDERSON — Back to the Future Trunk or Treat, will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
Details are:
• Safe, family friendly environment
• Ideal for ages 13 and under
• Prizes for best costumes and best car decorations
• Family photo area
• DJ Candy Corn will be spinning spooktacular music
• Street and on-site parking available
Editor’s note: The time for this event was originally listed incorrectly.
Second Harvest sets 3 food events
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Food Distribution Tailgate events.
• 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 29, former Kmart parking lot, 2811 W. Nichol Ave., Anderson. The Food Bank is in dire need of volunteers to help with this distribution from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood.
• 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No ID or proof of address or income required.
AMVETS hosting a buffet breakfast
PENDLETON — An all-you-can-eat breakfast will be from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at AMVETS Post 26, 939 S. Broadway, Pendleton.
Cost is $8 per person and includes buffet breakfast, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, French toast, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs (or eggs cooked to order), coffee, milk and juice.
You must be 21 to attend.
For more information, call 765-778-7224.
