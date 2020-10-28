Drive-thru event reset to Wednesday
ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department will host a city-sponsored Trunk-or-Treat, a drive-thru activity only, at Athletic Park, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. The original date was Thursday; however, inclement weather is predicted.
The treats will be prepackaged and will be distributed by police officers wearing gloves and masks.
Participants must stay inside vehicles.
Fright Night at Hoosier Park
ANDERSON — Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle, will host its annual Fright Night at the Races at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
A horse costume contest, free pumpkins, candy, disc jockey, food trucks and more are planned.
Pulled pork at Frankton Legion
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion will have a pulled pork dinner on Wednesday beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Macaroni and cheese and green beans are included. Cost is $6, cash only.
Pineapple upside down cake can be purchased for $3. Carryout meals will be available.
Information: 765-754-3311. Bingo games will run from 6 to 8 p.m.
Champions Together
hosts treat event
FAIRMOUNT — Champions Together will hold its fourth annual Trunk or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Madison-Grant Jr./Sr. High School, 11640 S. E 00W, Fairmount.
Champions Together invites all of Park and Summitville elementary schools’ students to join in the outdoor event. Wear masks.
