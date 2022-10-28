Maple Grove has new senior pastor
ANDERSON — Maple Grove Church of God has announced Jordan Davis as its new senior pastor.
Jordan, his wife and four children moved to Anderson from Fresno, California. They began their service at Maple Grove on Sept. 1.
Pastor Jordan’s installation service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Dr. Doug Talley, Indiana state pastor, will speak.
There will be a reception in the fellowship hall after the service. Everyone is invited.
The church is at 2729 E. 38th St.
Blood donations will help others
INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross urges all blood donors and those who have never given to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays.
All blood types are needed, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood. These blood products are critical to keeping hospitals ready to help patients who will depend on transfusions in the weeks ahead.
Book now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767 (1-800-RED CROSS).
All those donating from Nov. 1-22 will get a thank you of a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/perks.
The Herald Bulletin