Blount to minister at Aletheia

ANDERSON — Aletheia Fellowship and Ministry will host the ministry of Dr. Johnnie Blount on Sunday, Oct. 30. He will minister Sunday morning at 10 a.m. and at 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

Blount is known internationally for his ability to guide individuals through life changes to discover their vision and purpose, using a unique process of profiling, coaching and motivational training.

A love offering will be taken. The church is located at 2505 Faith Drive, Anderson.

Information: 765-623-3602.

