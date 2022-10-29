Blount to minister at Aletheia
ANDERSON — Aletheia Fellowship and Ministry will host the ministry of Dr. Johnnie Blount on Sunday, Oct. 30. He will minister Sunday morning at 10 a.m. and at 6 p.m. Sunday evening.
Blount is known internationally for his ability to guide individuals through life changes to discover their vision and purpose, using a unique process of profiling, coaching and motivational training.
A love offering will be taken. The church is located at 2505 Faith Drive, Anderson.
Information: 765-623-3602.
The Herald Bulletin