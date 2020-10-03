Hospital to host bloodmobile
ANDERSON — Community Hospital Anderson Auxiliary will host a blood drive on Monday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Versiti Bloodmobile will be at Community Hospital Anderson’s front parking lot near the emergency department entrance.
Register to donate online at versiti.org.
UAW retirees to meet Wednesday
ANDERSON — The United Auto Workers Local 662 Retirees will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the UAW, 2840 Madison Ave.
There will be no food or drinks. Masks and social distancing are required.
Information: Contact Gary Bronkella at 765-717-6651.
Bereavement group to meet
ANDERSON — The Bereavement Support Ministry at Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road, will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Mark Storey, funeral director from Marion, will present a program with Nero, the funeral service therapy dog.
This session will be in the church’s Fireside Room. Enter through the north door (door # 7) across from Highland Middle School.
This ministry is provided free for anyone grieving the loss of a loved one. Reservations are not necessary.
Face mask is required, and social distancing will be observed.
Information: 765-643-5713
