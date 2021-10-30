Halloween party in Frankton
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., Frankton, will host the Loose Cannon Band on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Those 21 and over are invited to attend the Halloween party.
Quilt guild plans November meeting
PENDLETON — The Spring Valley Quilt Guild will hold its November meeting at the Pendleton Library on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The program for the meeting is presented by Gloria Stahlhut on Appli-pops.
There will be refreshments, a business meeting, program and “Sew and Tell.”
All are invited to attend and bring something you’ve made to show during Sew and Tell. Anyone interested in quilting is welcome to join.
UAW retirees will meet Wednesday
ANDERSON — The United Auto Workers Local 662 Retiree Chapter will meet at the UAW Union Hall, 2840 Madison Ave., Anderson, on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 1 p.m.
Lunch will be served at noon. If you will be there for lunch, call Denny Cheshier at 765-620-6371 for tickets.
Information: Gary Bronkella, 765-717-6651.
