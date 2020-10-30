Masonic Lodge to host craft fair
LAPEL — Holiday at the Lodge: Craft Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at the newly renovated Masonic Lodge, 818 Main St., Lapel.
Organizers said there will be unique, handcrafted delights for holiday decor and gift giving. Smoked wings and grilled cheese will also be on sale.
Most vendors are cash only. Attendees must wear masks.
Veterans memorial display on Nov. 8
ANDERSON — There will be a Veterans Day memorial display presented by Kevin and Lacinda Rushton at Eastview Nazarene Church, 2552 E. 200S, Anderson, on Nov. 8, at 9 a.m.
The Rushtons have been presenting their display for the past 27 years at the churches they have attended. The display includes everything from the Revolutionary War through the modern military.
Organizers said if you have a military vehicle, feel free to bring it.
‘Lessons in Color’ exhibit at library
FRANKTON — Through Saturday, “Lessons in Color: A White Girl’s Education,” featuring the art of Brenda Click, will be displayed at the Frankton Community Library, 102 S. Church St.
Growing up and spending most of her life in predominately white communities, Click realized she had much to learn about race and racism. Her research began by reading books, both fiction and nonfiction, holding conversations (listening mostly), attending lectures, and watching documentaries.
Her exhibit tells a story of that self-study through acrylic paintings and celebrates the persons of color she has come to know and the gratitude for lessons they have taught her.
Her show was first exhibited in the gallery at Cornerstone Center for the Arts in Muncie in August 2019.
This exhibit is open to the public during library hours, Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m to 1 p.m.
