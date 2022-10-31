AHS ‘65 women lunch Wednesday
ANDERSON — The Ladies from the Anderson High School Class of 1965 will meet for lunch a.t 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2
The women meet the first Wednesday of each month. The lunch location changes monthly.
Wednesday’s gathering will be at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 Scatterfield Road.
‘Christmas Festival’ set for Frankton
FRANKTON — Downtown Frankton will have its fourth annual “Christmas Festival” from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12
There will be a chili supper, with donations accepted; Christmas Tree Walk, where you can vote for your favorite decorated tree; cookie decorating, bake sale, hot chocolate and Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Also, you may buy a poinsettia for $6 or $10, cash only, to take home.
The festival will be at the Family Life Center.
There will be a raffle of over 40 baskets from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Frankton Heritage Building on North Church Street.
Christmas Walk set for New Castle
NEW CASTLE — The city’s Chamber will host its annual Christmas Walk downtown the evening of Thursday, Dec. 1.
The downtown will be filled with all the sights, sounds and activities of the holiday season. Businesses and local vendors will be open with shopping and special activities for kids.
Also, there will be Santa Claus, carriage rides, the Grinch, a bounce house, food trucks, carolers, Library of Trees, Arts Park light display, luminaries and more.
The event will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. whatever the weather.
Sponsorship registration closes Nov. 11. Sponsors get promotion benefits and a vendor space.
Vendor space is $30 for a 10-by-15-foot space. Registration closes Nov. 18.
For details about attending, being a vendor or sponsor, visit www.nchcchamber.com or call 765-529-5210.
— The Herald Bulletin