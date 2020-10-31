UAW retirees to meet Wednesday
ANDERSON — The United Auto Workers Local 662 Retirees Chapter will hold its November member meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 1 p.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave., Anderson.
No food or drink will be served. Masks and social distancing are required.
Inforrmation: Gary Bronkella, 765-717-6651.
Hog roast, pork chops on menu
ANDERSON — A Hog Roast-Pork Chop Fundraiser Dinner will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road, Anderson.
Cost is $10 per person and will have drive-thru service.
This is a fundraiser for new handicap restrooms.
The Herald Bulletin
