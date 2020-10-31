LOGO19 Community Briefs.jpg

UAW retirees to meet Wednesday

ANDERSON — The United Auto Workers Local 662 Retirees Chapter will hold its November member meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 1 p.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave., Anderson.

No food or drink will be served. Masks and social distancing are required.

Inforrmation: Gary Bronkella, 765-717-6651.

Hog roast, pork chops on menu

ANDERSON — A Hog Roast-Pork Chop Fundraiser Dinner will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road, Anderson.

Cost is $10 per person and will have drive-thru service.

This is a fundraiser for new handicap restrooms.

The Herald Bulletin

Tags