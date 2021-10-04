Community band concert Sunday
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Community Band’s next concert will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, in the former Alexandria Elementary School, also known as Thurston School, at 800 N. Central Ave.
The program will include music of the Beach Boys and the Beatles; a tribute to Marvin Hamlisch, who wrote music for many successful movies; lively dance tunes that were in the Benny Goodman Orchestra repertoire; “The Liberty Bell” march by Sousa; and a piece saluting the Tall Ships that sailed the seas when the U.S. was young. The concert is expected to last a bit more than an hour and will be inside because of October’s unpredictable weather.For more information about the band, to become a member or to request a performance, contact Erwin at alexcomband@comcast.net or 765-724-9234.
County historian to speak at library
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library will host guest speaker Stephen Jackson, the Madison County historian, Thursday, Oct. 14.
Jackson will discuss the October 1945 Forest Hills Tragedy in Anderson.
On Sunday afternoon, Oct. 14, 1945, a Navy Aircraft crashed in the Forest Hills area, killing both pilots. One of the pilots was a local serviceman who had flown home for the weekend and was AWOL.
The public is invited to attend this free event from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Chief Anderson Room. The library is at 111 E. 12th St.
More information is available at andersonlibrary.net/events or by calling 765-641-2456.
