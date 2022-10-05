Legion will host dinner and bingo
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion Post 469 Auxiliary will host a ham-and-bean dinner at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Cost is $7 and also includes fried potatoes, and cornbread muffin. Dessert (cherry cheesecake or plain cheesecake) will be available for $3.
Meals will be served until gone. Carry-out meals are available.
Bingo will be from 6 to 8 p.m.
The legion is at 116 N. Washington St.
Ride, dinner to aid Colton Shock’s kin
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion Riders will host a benefit ride and dinner for the family of Colton Levi Dean Shock on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Registration will be from 9 to 11:45 a.m., with kickstands up at noon. Riders will leave from Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.
Cost is $15 for a single rider and $10 for a passenger.
The chicken-and-noodle dinner starts at 4 p.m. Cost is $10 for the meal, which also includes mashed potatoes, green beans and bread. Carry-out meals are available.
There will be a DJ, 50/50 drawing and a silent auction where you bid on items by buying tickets and putting as many as you choose in containers for auction items.
Proceeds from the ride and dinner will go toward medical and funeral expenses.
If you are unable to attend but want to donate, you may do so at CashApp8TaraFayeSheets.
WOW Red Hats have lunch Oct. 8
ANDERSON — The WOW Chapter of Red Hats will have a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Perkins Restaurant.
Dress-up your red hat with Halloween decorations. Members and guests are welcome.
The restaurant is at 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
— The Herald Bulletin
Harvest night set at Grace Baptist
ANDERSON — Grace Baptist Church will host its annual free Harvest Family Night from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.
There will be bounce houses, carnival-style games and candy for all children. This year it will be earlier in the day and in the month to encourage more attendance. Everyone is welcome.
The event will be at the church, 432 W. County Road 300 North, in the east parking lot.
More information: www.gracetoanderson.com.
Lawyers to discuss Medicaid, estates
ANDERSON — Alzheimer’s Association Support Group will meet from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Community Hospital Anderson Education Center.
Speakers will be David and Ardith Wilson, elder law attorneys in Anderson. They will discuss Medicaid and estate planning issues and the differences between a will and a trust.
Respite care will be available for loved ones. Schedule that 24 hours in advance at 765-298-1660.
Any caregiver with a loved one with dementia is welcome.
For more information, contact the Alzheimer’s Support Group facilitator at alzsupport@ecommunity.com
Also, The Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 HELPLINE is available around the clock, 365 days a year, for reliable information and support.
Masks are required for the meeting. The education center is at 1923 N. Madison Ave.
Fall Festival to be Oct. 15 in Ingalls
INGALLS — The Town of Ingalls will host a Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15.
There will be a car show, music, face painting, food, activities and more.
The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Interurban Park.
— The Herald Bulletin