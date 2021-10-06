Chicken, noodles at Frankton Legion
FRANKTON — Frankton American Legion will serve up a chicken and noodles dinner Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes mashed potatoes, cole slaw and roll.
Dinner costs $8; cheesecake will be available for $3.
The Frankton American Legion is open to the public. There will be bingo games from 6 to 8 p.m.
To get carry-out orders, call 765-754-3311.
Fields of Faith will be in Muncie
MUNCIE — Fellowship of Christian Athletes East Central Indiana will have its annual Fields of Faith event in Muncie on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Fields of Faith is a completely student-led event, designed to inspire young athletes to get back to the basics of reading God’s word through worship and personal testimonies, all while refueling their faith in the process.
The Fields of Faith theme in Muncie this year is “Unashamed,” promoting students to stand tall for the sake of the gospel and proclaim their faith proudly to their peers.
The event will take place in the Muncie Central football stadium, 525 N. Walnut St. Doors open at 6 p.m. with music at 6:30 p.m. and program at 7 p.m.
Church serves food to help out others
ANDERSON — The Perkinsville Community Church is hosting monthly fundraising meals for local groups.
One will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. The church is at 2783 N. Washington St.
The menu will include hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, chips and a cookie.
Donations will be accepted, with proceeds to The Christian Center, Anderson. The center provides meals, clothing, shelter and support for those in need. For more information visit thechristiancenter.org.
The church will be hosting meals the first Thursday of each month; proceeds will benefit a different local charity. The church’s Facebook page has menus and updates.
For more information, email Info@PerkinsvilleChurch.org.
Senior housing to have open house
ANDERSON — Sweet Galilee at the Wigwam is having an open house at its leasing office Friday, Oct. 8.
Come and go from 8:30 to 10 a.m. to learn more and get answers to your questions about the luxury senior living opportunity for the affordable senior housing cost for those 62 and older.
Doughnuts and coffee will be served in the office, location, 722 W. 14th St., Anderson.
For more information or to RSVP, call Jeremy at 765-637-3112.
WOW Red Hat changes lunch site
ANDERSON — The WOW Red Hat Ladies will have lunch at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at The Golden Corral on South Scatterfield Road.
The location has changed from the previously planned one.
For more information, call Susan Freeman at 765-644-7036.
Chicken fry set for the K of C
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus 563 will have a chicken fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.
The K of C is in the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St., Anderson.
Carry-outs will be available.
Information: 765-274-5311.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.