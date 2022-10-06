Toy Factory to end summer concerts
ANDERSON — Toy Factory will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, as the finale of this year’s summer concert series.
This eight-person group from diverse backgrounds blends musical influences and inspirations from gospel to rock. The result is a collection of sounds and songs that keep that audience active and moving.
The concert is free to the public.
The Big Easy food truck will be on location in addition to the many open downtown establishments.
The concert’s at Dickmann Park in Anderson Town Center.
Legion serving up frog leg, fish meals
MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serve broasted frog legs or broasted fish dinners starting at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
Each meal comes with two sides and will be available until 8 p.m. or sold out.
The post, at 450 N. 10th St., is a nonsmoking facility and open to the public.
Information: 765-354-4892.
Showcase is Oct. 8 for arts and crafts
CHESTERFIELD — Jazzis Arts & Crafts Showcase will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.,m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
Jazzis is at 3969 E. Ind. 67.
Booth space is available at www.tfaforms.com/4752132.
Harvest night set at Grace Baptist
ANDERSON — Grace Baptist Church will host its annual free Harvest Family Night from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.
There will be bounce houses, carnival-style games and candy for all children. This year it will be earlier in the day and in the month to encourage more attendance. Everyone is welcome.
The event will be at the church, 432 W. County Road 300 North, in the east parking lot.
More information: www.gracetoanderson.com.
Lawyers to discuss Medicaid, estates
ANDERSON — Alzheimer’s Association Support Group will meet from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Community Hospital Anderson Education Center.
Speakers will be David and Ardith Wilson, elder law attorneys in Anderson. They will discuss Medicaid and estate planning issues and the differences between a will and a trust.
Respite care will be available for loved ones. Schedule that 24 hours in advance at 765-298-1660.
Any caregiver with a loved one with dementia is welcome.
For more information, contact the Alzheimer’s Support Group facilitator at alzsupport@ecommunity.com
Also, The Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 HELPLINE is available around the clock, 365 days a year, for reliable information and support.
Masks are required for the meeting. The education center is at 1923 N. Madison Ave.
Navy plane crash is focus of talk
ANDERSON — In 1945, Navy Ensign Ralph J. Busby Jr., an Anderson native, was killed in a Navy airplane crash in Anderson’s Forest Hills area.
Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson will present the complete story at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.
His talk is part of Anderson Public Library’s Madison County History series.
The program will be in the Chief Anderson Room of the library, 111 E. 12th St.
Gallery 119 plans wine tasting
PENDLETON — The public is invited to Gallery 119 for a wine tasting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
Kathi Meyer of Ose Hope Wines will explain about wines and the foods that pair well with them. Those interested may learn and sample wines and foods for $10.
Gallery 119 is at 119 W. State St.
For more information, call 765-778-0986.
Elm Grove Church to hold rummage
ANDERSON — A rummage/bake sale will be held at Elm Grove Christian Church, 2940 N. 300W, on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
There will be baked goods, Sloppy Joes, hot dogs, chips and drinks.
Saturday at 2 p.m. it will be $4 a bag sale.
Fall Festival set at Liberty Grove
ANDERSON — A fall festival will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Liberty Grove Baptist Church, 935 S. 300E, Anderson.
All ages are welcome. They will have a bounce house, games, prizes, face painting. Hot apple cider, coffee, donuts, popcorn and fellowship. Kids get a treat bag (while they last).
Auxiliary to serve chicken noodles
ANDERSON — The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 127 at the American Legion Post at 4118 Columbus Ave., will host a chicken-and-noodle dinner on Friday night.
The menu includes chicken-and-noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, and roll from 5 to 7 p.m. or until gone.
Cost is $10. Public is welcome.
The Herald Bulletin