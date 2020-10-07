Blood drive set at Liberty Christian
ANDERSON — Liberty Christian School will host a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at its campus at 2025 Hillcrest Ave.
Appointments are preferred but walk-ins will be accepted.
To schedule an appointment, call 317-258-7603.
Meat ball dinner at Frankton Legion
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion will have a Swedish meat ball and egg noodle dinner from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Also on the menu will be a choice of buttered peas and carrots or cooked cabbage with bacon bits, roll or iron skillet cornbread. Cost is $7.25. For dessert, choose banana pudding or Southern pound cake with cherries, $3.
Call 765-754-3311 for carryout. Cash only for meals and dessert.
Diners are urged to support queen candidate, Karen Carman Givens.
Membership drive at Legion Post 408
ANDERSON — On Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon, the American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, will begin its annual membership drive. An information booth will be set up at the City Market located east of Park Place Church of God.
Information: 765-644-7177.
