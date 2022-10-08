‘Turkey Shoot’ set for today at Legion
CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield American Legion will host a “Turkey Shoot” beginning at noon each Saturday.
For more information. call the Legion at 765-378-7827 or Darrell Baylor at 765-644-7177.
Legion Riders set Sunday breakfast
LAPEL — The American Legion Riders will have an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.
Post 212 is at 1600 Main St.
Judge Koester to be special guest
ANDERSON — Judge Steve Koester will be the guest speaker at the AARP meeting at 1 p.,m. Monday, Oct. 10, in the fellowship center of First United Methodist Church.
Members are encouraged to bring socks, T-shirts and underwear for infants to 18 years to support Turn Away No Longer.
The meeting is open to the public at the church at 12th and Jackson streets.
Food distribution Oct. 13 in Muncie
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will have a Tailgate Food Distribution at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Muncie Mall.
Distribution is while supplies last.
All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
The mall is at 3401 N. Granville Ave.
For more information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit the website CureHunger.org, or download the app at CureHunger.org/app.
Mounds State Park Friends will meet
ANDERSON — The Friends of Mounds State Park will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in the Nature Center.
Guest speaker will be Kelley Morgan, naturalist at Mounds State Park. Her topic will be, “The Romantic Origins of Halloween.”
The park is at 4306 Mounds Road.
The public is invited.
Fall Festival to be Oct. 15 in Ingalls
INGALLS — The Town of Ingalls will host a Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
There will be a car show, music, face painting, food, activities and more.
The festival will be at Interurban Park.
Black Chamber plans conference
ANDERSON — The Anderson Madison County Black Chamber of Commerce will present its second annual Women’s Conference on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Flagship Enterprise.
The theme is Strong Women, Strong Leadership, Strong Business, Strong Anderson.
Registration runs from 8:30 to 9 a.m.; the program begins at 9 a.m. Lunch will be served.
Keynote speaker will be Darien E. Thompson, associate director, Diversity Initiatives, Krannert School of Management, Purdue University.
Flagship Enterprise is at 2705 Enterprise Drive.
Deco Clay classes are at Gallery 119
PENDLETON — Each month, people can learn to make a different flower using Deco Clay with instructor Pam Rowley.
During October, it will be a stemmed sunflower. You may choose from several times and dates.
Ages: 15-adult
- 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18.
- 2:30 to 4 p.m. Oct. 26.
- 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 29.
Cost is $20 and includes supplies for two sunflowers
Registrations may be made at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., downtown Pendleton; by phone at 765-778-0986 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; or online at www.pasgallery119.org.
The Herald Bulletin