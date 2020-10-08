Char-Cart BBQ aids APL animals
ANDERSON — The Alibi’s “Sam’s Char-Cart BBQ” will host Chickens for Charity on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the old Toyota lot at Ed Martin, 5600 S. Scatterfield Road.
Cost is $7 for 1/2 chicken; and $12 for a meal. The event is in memory of Chicken Dave and Sam Flatt.
All proceeds will go to the Animal Protection League.
Hospital taking back pills
ANDERSON — In an effort to help community members rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs, on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Hospital Anderson Police Department will host a drug take-back event.
Bring your unwanted pills or patches for disposal to the Emergency Department lobby. Officers cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps.
This service is free and anonymous; no questions asked. For more information, contact Community Hospital Anderson’s chief of police Phillip Caldwell at 765-298-5698.
Bowlers to boost Alex toy drive
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Toy Drive annual bowling fundraiser will be held on Nov. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m at Norwood Bowl, Alexandria.
Cost is $100 for a team of four or five; and $50 for lane sponsors.
There will be music, pizza and pop provided, raffles, 50/50 tickets. Donations are being accepted for raffled items.
Information: Kurtis Swegman, 317-833-3407 or Terri Brenner, president, 765-623-1976 for signups.
Alzheimer’s support offered
ANDERSON — Due to COVID-19, the Alzheimer’s Support Group of Community Hospital of Anderson has not been meeting at the Education Center.
However, the facilitator of the support group may be contacted at alzsupport@ecommunity.com for information.
